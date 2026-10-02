Omar, Mehbooba Remember Gandhi, His Ideals Of Peace, Inclusive Society

Srinagar, Oct 2: Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence, peace, and harmony inspires generations, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday in tribute to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Abdullah called upon the people to follow Gandhi's ideals and work for a more compassionate and inclusive society.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said remembering Gandhi means finding courage to stand up for the India he gave his life for.

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"On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, seeing our young people, despite all odds, gather at Shivaji Park and Jantar Mantar to defend the India we believe in fills my heart with hope," Mehbooba said on X.

The former chief minister said Gandhi gave his life for an idea of India where every citizen could live with dignity and freedom.

"Today, that India is being tested. For me, remembering Gandhi Ji means finding the courage to stand up for the India he gave his life for," Mehbooba said. (Agencies)