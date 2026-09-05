Omar Meets Shah, Pushes For Early Restoration Of Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to deliberate on crucial matters regarding the Union Territory, especially the early restoration of statehood and finalising governance protocols. The meeting was the first...
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to deliberate on crucial matters regarding the Union Territory, especially the early restoration of statehood and finalising governance protocols. The meeting was the first interaction between the two leaders since Abdullah staged a protest in the national capital on the inaugural day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20 to demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.
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