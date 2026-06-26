Omar led Govt ushered renewed era of development, progress: DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 25: Senior NC leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary on Thursday asserted that Omar Abdullah-led government has ushered a renewed era of development and progress in the border areas of Jammu division.

Addressing a mega public gathering at Kalakote, organized by Constituency In-charge Kalakote and Additional Spokesperson Jammu, Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh, Choudhary launched a scathing attack on BJP, accusing it of neglecting the interests of the people of Jammu, particularly those residing in border areas.

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The programme was chaired by NC District president Rajouri Rural, Ashok Sharma.

"BJP wasted precious years of Jammu's development through hollow promises and misleading narratives," the senior NC leader claimed adding: "Not a single major requirement of the people, particularly in the border belt, was fulfilled during its tenure."

He emphasized that the present elected government under the CM Omar Abdullah is committed to address the long-pending developmental needs of the border population.

Senior NC leader and Provincial president Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the historic role played by the successive NC governments in improving the living standards of the people of border areas.

NC leader, Yashu Vardhan Singh raised several issues concerning local residents and the Deputy CM assured that all the genuine issues would be addressed on priority.

Rameshwar Singh and Shamim Akther, former DDCs also spoke on the occasion.

Those present on the occasion were Vijay Lochan, chairman SC Cell, Rakesh Singh Raka, vice president Central Zone, Harshvardhan Singh, president NCSU, Vijay Suri, Waqoor Mir, Vivek Sharma, Rattan Lal Padha, Gulzar Ch, Gulam Rasool, Ashish Kocher, Som Raj Khajuria, Sarpanch Kewal Krishan, Manzoor Hussain, Shabir Choudhary, Latief Hussain, Layakat Hussain, Indu Bushan, Dewaker Singh, Majid Sarpanch, Khadam Hussain, Anzaar Ahmed and others.