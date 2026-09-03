Omar-led Govt has failed on every front: LoP

Police foils BJP protest in Srinagar

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today staged a major protest against Omar Abdullah-led Government over the outsourcing of 25,000 jobs and failure to fulfil poll promises, with police foiling their Civil Secretariat march.

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Hundreds of BJP workers and senior party leaders assembled near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk and set out for the Civil Secretariat, where they planned to stage a gherao against failure of Omar Abdullah led Government on delivering promises made with the people of J&K.

Police erected barricades at Jehangir Chowk and prevented the protesters from proceeding further. Police charged batons on the protesters to foil the march.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that police used force against the protesters and said that BJP workers were subjected to a lathi charge. He condemned the action and accused the police of siding with the Government.

Sharma said the BJP's protest was aimed primarily at the Government's alleged failure to safeguard employment opportunities for the youth, particularly its decision to outsource 25,000 jobs to contractors.

"The Government has failed on every front," Sharma said, alleging that increased tariffs had further burdened the people and that jobs had effectively been "sold off to contractors".

He also accused the Government of allowing corruption to rise sharply.

Warning of an escalation, Sharma said the BJP would take the issue to districts and blocks across J&K if the Government failed to address its concerns. Click here to watch video

He said the party would continue to discharge its role as the Opposition and mobilise people against what he termed the Government's failures.

Earlier, before the protest, Sharma said the Government had burdened the people and claimed that growing public anger was pushing people onto the streets.

"The Government has burdened the people, and there is anger among the people. That is why they are on the roads. The BJP is playing the role of the Opposition," he said.

Targeting Omar and the National Conference, Sharma alleged that the party had sought votes by promising to pursue the restoration of Article 370, provide 200 units of free electricity and create one lakh jobs.

"He took votes for 200 units of electricity and one lakh jobs. If he has any dignity left, he should resign from Ganderbal and fight an election in the name of statehood. If he gets elected, then we will accept him," he said.

Reacting to the National Conference's parallel protest demanding restoration of statehood, Sharma accused the ruling party of lacking the moral authority to stage an agitation while, according to him, the BJP was raising issues directly affecting the youth.

He alleged that the NC's decision to hold its protest on the same day reflected a lack of concern for unemployed youth and said the party should instead have backed the demand for employment.

"They should have been with the youth. What was the need for protesting today? They could have scheduled it. It shows that they do not have any sympathy with the youth," he said.

Sharma also challenged Omar to resign and contest an election on the issue of statehood. "I challenge the CM to resign and fight an election in the name of statehood. People will teach you a lesson," he said.

Addressing the protesters, BJP president Sat Sharma said the gathering was intended to send a warning to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to either fulfil his promises or resign.

"People have made up their mind and today they have assembled to send a warning to the CM-either he should fulfil his promises or resign," Sharma said, alleging that "in the last two years, nothing has been done by the Government".

He said the Government's achievements were limited to "transfers, elevations and promotions".