Omar led-Govt functioning under extremely difficult circumstances: Farooq

Welcomes SC notice to ECI over decisions of CEC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 5: National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah today said the J&K Government was functioning under "extremely difficult circumstances" with severely limited powers under the Union Territory system, and described its working environment as being "on the edge of a sword."

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Addressing a special meeting of the Srinagar District Working Committee at the National Conference headquarters, Nawa-e-Subah Complex, the NC Chief said the Government was nevertheless using its available resources and limited powers to provide relief to people, improve basic amenities and push forward developmental works.

The meeting, attended by all National Conference MLAs from Srinagar district and senior party functionaries, also reviewed organisational activities, public grievances, developmental works and measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He described the Naya Kashmir Manifesto, party agenda and Constitution as the organisation's "greatest assets" and urged every party member to follow them in letter and spirit.

He directed party office-bearers and workers to maintain continuous contact with people and take up their concerns at appropriate forums.

Public service, he said, had remained the core objective of the National Conference's politics, and workers should stand with people during difficult times and make sincere efforts to resolve their problems.

Referring to the party's ideological foundations, the NC Chief recalled the principle associated with National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah that "people are the source of power and sovereignty belongs to the people".

He said the principle should remain the foundation of the political and organisational work of party members.

Abdullah also stressed the need to acquaint the younger generation with the history of Kashmir, saying many young people were not fully aware of the region's past and the circumstances experienced by its people.

He urged party workers to educate them about the deprivation, poverty, repression and marginalisation faced by people during the period of autocratic rule.

The meeting held detailed deliberations on National Conference activities in Srinagar, organisational programmes, public issues, developmental works and measures to further activate the party at the grassroots level.

Participants also put forward their views and suggestions on various issues.

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir, Chief Spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, Eidgah MLA Haji Mubarak Gul, Habba Kadal MLA Shameema Firdous, Chanapora MLA Mushtaq Guroo, Hazratbal MLA Salman Ali Sagar, Lal Chowk MLA Ahsan Pardesi and other senior party functionaries attended the meeting.

Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Mudassar Shahmiri, Minority Cell Convener Jagdish Singh Azad, Provincial President Women's Wing Er Sabia Qadri, Provincial President YNC Mushtaq Mir, block presidents and Srinagar District President Pir Afaq Ahmad were also present.

While speaking to reporters after attending a meeting at Baramulla, Abdullah welcomed the Supreme Court's notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over decisions taken by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), expressing hope that the apex court would examine the matter and "correct the mistakes" allegedly committed by the CEC.