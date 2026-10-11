Omar-led Govt failed to address public grievances, will hold it accountable: LOP

BJP announces protests across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced district-wide protests across J&K against the National Conference-led Government, with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to address public grievances and warning that the party would take to the streets to hold it accountable.

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Speaking to reporters here, Sharma accused the Government of neglecting the concerns of ordinary and poor people and failing to respond to issues raised by the Opposition in the Assembly.

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"We cannot close our eyes to the issues of the people and the hardships they are facing. The BJP has a responsibility to become the voice of the people and take their concerns to the streets," he said.

Sharma said the party had convened a meeting of district presidents and general secretaries, where it decided to intensify its campaign against the Government through protests across the Union Territory.

He alleged that the ruling dispensation was more concerned with a Cabinet reshuffle and expansion than addressing public concerns, adding that the BJP would mobilise people to demand accountability.

On the protests in Delhi, Sharma alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise the country by fomenting discontent among young people.

He claimed that certain forces wanted to replicate developments in Nepal and Bangladesh in India to bring about a change of regime.

Targeting the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties, Sharma accused them of lacking substantive political issues and alleged that their criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was aimed at undermining public confidence in the Election Commission.

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft, claiming that the Congress was blaming the Election Commission for its electoral defeats rather than accepting the poll outcomes.

Backing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sharma said the exercise was necessary to identify and remove duplicate and ineligible entries.

Maintaining that no voter should be registered at more than one location, he questioned the Opposition's objections to the revision process.

To support his argument, Sharma cited figures relating to voter deletions, migration and electoral rolls, referring to 6.5 crore voters who had allegedly moved from one place to another, 2.5 crore entries relating to deceased voters and one crore voters who had reportedly come from outside.

He argued that these entries warranted scrutiny to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls.

Reacting to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegation that the delimitation exercise in J&K had favoured the BJP, Sharma countered that the National Conference had benefited the most from the process.

Challenging Chief Minister over his criticism, Sharma said he should resign if he believed irregularities had been committed during delimitation.

He argued that Omar should take moral responsibility for questioning the legitimacy of the exercise while continuing to hold office.