Omar interacts with IDPS students on eve of Children’s Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah interacted with students of three branches of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) in Jammu on the occasion of Children's Day.

The interaction was held at International Delhi Public School, Jammu, which was selected from among 52 CBSE-affiliated schools in the city for the special occasion. Students from IDPS Jammu, IDPS Junior and IDPS Gho Manhasan participated in the programme.

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During the interaction, the Chief Minister extended Children's Day greetings to the students and discussed various aspects of education, sports and their future. He encouraged them to take an active part in sports, focus on quality education, stay away from drugs and other harmful habits, and grow into responsible, confident and disciplined citizens.

Omar Abdullah also listened to the students and shared his views on the importance of education and the role of young people in nation-building.

The occasion was attended by Aarti Sharma, Vice Principal; Sahrish Ismaili, Principal; and Siya Singh, Managing Director, IDPS Gho Manhasan, along with students and other members of the school fraternity.

The school management described the Chief Minister's interaction with students as a matter of pride for the three institutions.