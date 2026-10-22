Omar inaugurates Annual Sports Day at Doon School Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the Annual Sports Day of Doon School Srinagar, celebrating the sporting spirit, talent and achievements of students.

The Chief Minister formally declared the event open by releasing balloons, marking the commencement of the day's activities.

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The event featured an impressive march past by schoolchildren, martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances and races for both boys and girls, showcasing the students' athletic abilities, discipline and enthusiasm.

The Chief Minister also presented awards to meritorious students and school houses for their achievements and participation. He appreciated the students for their performances and encouraged them to pursue sports alongside academics, emphasising the importance of discipline, teamwork and a healthy competitive spirit.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone, MLA Khan Sahib Saifuddin Bhat, Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmed Wani, Chairman Doon School Srinagar Showket Hussain Khan, the school Principal and other concerned persons were present on the occasion.