Omar hopes GST Council’s decisions will strengthen J&K’s fiscal position

‘CGD Policy to expand clean fuel access’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the 57th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers from across the country, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The Council held detailed deliberations on key GST-related issues, with discussions focused on strengthening the fiscal capacity of States and Union Territories, improving revenue mobilisation and advancing balanced fiscal federalism.

Attending the meeting in his capacity as Finance Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar expressed confidence that the decisions taken by the Council would further strengthen Jammu & Kashmir's fiscal position, support economic growth and accelerate development and public welfare.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today termed the notification of the Jammu & Kashmir City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026 a major step towards expanding access to clean fuel, strengthening industrial competitiveness and modernising the energy infrastructure of Jammu & Kashmir.

Notified following its approval by the Council of Ministers, the policy establishes a clear, investor-friendly and time-bound framework for expanding the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector.

The policy envisages phased expansion of City Gas Distribution networks across all 20 districts of J&K, bringing cleaner and reliable natural gas closer to consumers while supporting the transition away from conventional fuels.

A key focus of the policy is to simplify and accelerate project implementation through single-window, time-bound clearances, streamlined procedures for establishing CNG stations and standardised Right of Way norms. It also provides for priority gas connectivity to major industrial estates, including those in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama, to support industrial growth and improve access to reliable energy.

The expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure is expected to provide safer, cleaner and more affordable energy options, help reduce fuel costs, improve industrial efficiency and competitiveness, and encourage greater investment in the emerging clean-energy sector.

The policy also provides an impetus to local employment, apprenticeships and skill development, creating new opportunities in the construction, operation and maintenance of gas distribution infrastructure and associated services.

"The City Gas Distribution Policy will help expand clean and reliable energy access while creating an enabling environment for industry and investment. It is an important step towards building a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable energy future for J&K," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.