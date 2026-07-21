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Home / Videos / Omar Govt Should Suspend Political Activities and Stand With People In This Hour Of Crisis: LOP

Omar Govt Should Suspend Political Activities and Stand With People In This Hour Of Crisis: LOP

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma  urged the Omar Abdullah-led government to suspend all political activities and focus entirely on relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have affected several parts of Jammu...

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Daily Excelsior
01:47 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma  urged the Omar Abdullah-led government to suspend all political activities and focus entirely on relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have affected several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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