Omar Govt Should Suspend Political Activities and Stand With People In This Hour Of Crisis: LOP
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma urged the Omar Abdullah-led government to suspend all political activities and focus entirely on relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have affected several parts of Jammu...
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma urged the Omar Abdullah-led government to suspend all political activities and focus entirely on relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the devastating flash floods that have affected several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
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