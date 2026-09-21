Omar Govt Has Started “Black Marketing” In Name Of Jobs’ Outsourcing: LOP
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Omar Abdullah government has started black marketing” in name of jobs’ outsourcing. He alleged NC leaders are taking bribe for appointment through this route. LOP said outsourcing should be rules based and...
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Omar Abdullah government has started black marketing” in name of jobs’ outsourcing. He alleged NC leaders are taking bribe for appointment through this route. LOP said outsourcing should be rules based and with transparency.
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