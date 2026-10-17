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Home / Videos / Omar Govt Failed to Meet Expectations After Two Years in Office: Jammu Residents

Omar Govt Failed to Meet Expectations After Two Years in Office: Jammu Residents

        As the Omar Abdullah-led government completed two years in office on October 16, Jammu residents expressed disappointment over its performance, saying it had failed to meet public expectations. Residents highlighted their concerns and called for the...

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Daily Excelsior
05:37 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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As the Omar Abdullah-led government completed two years in office on October 16, Jammu residents expressed disappointment over its performance, saying it had failed to meet public expectations. Residents highlighted their concerns and called for the government to fulfil its promises and address key public issues

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