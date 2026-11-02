Omar Govt exploiting Jammu’s Muslims for vote bank: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Strongly criticising the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) Government over what he described as the faulty implementation and failure to effectively enforce the Forest Rights Act (FRA), Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and senior BJP leader, Gulam Ali Khatana accused the Government of using the Muslim population of Jammu region merely as a vote bank while failing to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Khatana made these remarks after a delegation of residents from nearly 20 local settlements near Lal Madrasa, Bathindi, Jammu, stopped his vehicle and requested him to listen to their grievances concerning alleged harassment by Forest Department officials, particularly over attempts to install fencing in the area.

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The residents apprised him of the difficulties being faced by families who have been living in these settlements for generations. They alleged that Forest Department officials were attempting to fence areas without properly addressing their claims and concerns regarding private land, residential properties and traditional habitation rights.

Khatana expressed concern over allegations of arbitrary demarcation of private land as forest land, observing that any such exercise, if undertaken without proper verification of revenue records, ownership documents and due legal procedure, could seriously prejudice the rights of innocent families. He alleged that such actions were creating fear and uncertainty among a particular section of society and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

"The NC Government cannot seek the votes of Jammu's Muslim population during elections and turn a blind eye to their problems once in power. People who have been living in these settlements for generations deserve justice, security and protection of their lawful rights. They cannot be left at the mercy of arbitrary administrative decisions," Khatana said.

The MP demanded that the Forest Department immediately review the proposed fencing and demarcation exercises, verify the relevant revenue and forest records, and ensure that no eligible claimant is deprived of legitimate rights without following due process of law.