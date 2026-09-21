Srinagar, Sep 21: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma on Monday accused the Omar Abdullah government of wanting to evade the BJP's questions on the people's issues in the Union territory.

Speaking to reporters after the assembly was adjourned for the day, Sharma said the BJP was playing its role as an effective opposition by raising questions regarding the NHM employees, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, CAMPA workers, GRS and technical assistants.

"People are depressed due to outsourcing, and they demand answers. The Bharatiya Janata Party, acting as the voice for these victimised sections, demanded answers from the government today. Omar Abdullah wants to run away; the government wants to run away from people's issues," Sharma said.

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BJP MLAs disrupted the House proceedings on the first day of the autumn session soon after the obituary references ended. Holding posters, the opposition MLAs initially protested from their seats but later jumped into the well of the House to register their protest on these issues.

They continued shouting slogans against the government throughout the Question Hour, which the speaker conducted amidst the din.

"When the government fails, it becomes the duty of the opposition to hold the government accountable before the people in the assembly. The BJP wants to fulfil its responsibility with integrity. That is why today we tried to demand answers from the government," Sharma added.

PDP leader Waheed Para, who moved an adjournment motion to discuss the rationalisation of reservations in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised that the youth remain the most important issue in the Union territory.

"Unemployment is at its peak, with nearly a 32 per cent unemployment rate. And the biggest issue concerns merit. Whether meritorious students pursue education or seek jobs, merit is not a qualification in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time in India's history, the meritorious population is being punished. You give 30 per cent opportunities to nearly 70 per cent of the population, and you give 70 per cent opportunities to 30 per cent of the population," Para stated.

He noted that a flawed reservation policy was created in Jammu and Kashmir for political reasons. "There is a need to revisit and rationalise it. This is a demand of the youth here as well," he added. (Agencies)