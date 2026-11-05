Omar Govt committed for inclusive development of J&K: Altaf Kaloo

*NC stronger than ever since 1996: Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Minister for Rural Development, Forest and Panchayati Raj, Altaf Ahmed Wani (Kaloo) today said that Omar-led Government is committed for the inclusive development of all the regions of the Jammu and Kashmir.

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Addressing the gathering at NC's Provincial headquarters here today, Altaf Kaloo said that the Omar Government is committed to ensuring all-round and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir, with special emphasis on far-flung, remote and neglected areas of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. He categorically assured that there would be no discrimination against any region or division and that equitable development would remain the government's priority.

He said the significant progress has been initiated in strengthening road connectivity, with more than 600 schemes and projects taken up. Similarly, around 200 Jal Shakti schemes and projects have either been completed or they are still in the pipeline. He particularly mentioned the recent foundation-laying of drinking-water project of Rs 1.24 crore for Udhampur city by the Chief Minister, reflecting the Government's commitment to providing basic amenities to the people.

The minister further said that considerable attention is being paid to improving healthcare facilities in hospitals, the functioning of educational institutions, including schools and colleges, and strengthening essential infrastructure in both rural and urban areas. The government is determined to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, particularly people living in far-flung and underserved areas, he added.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president for Jammu said that under the dynamic leadership of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the National Conference has emerged stronger and more united than ever since 1996. He said the results of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in which the National Conference secured 42 seats, clearly demonstrate the people's renewed faith in the party's secular ideology, public service, sacrifices and commitment to the welfare of every section of society.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included- Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Bimla Luthra (Ex- MLA), Bushan Lal Bhat, Vijay Lochan, Tejinder Pal Singh Aman, Harshvardhan Singh, Rajni Devi, Rakesh Singh Raka, Nar Singh, Dr Shamshad Shan, Chander Mohan Sharma, Subash Bhagat, Laxmi Dutta and others.