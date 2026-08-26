Omar Govt betrayed people: Dr Jasrotia

Hike in power tariff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Omar Abdullah-led NC Government has once again betrayed the people of Jammu & Kashmir by hiking electricity tariffs instead of fulfilling its promise of 200 units of free power, said J&K BJP Spokesperson Dr. Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, condemning the Government for making the common man pay for its administrative failures and broken promises.

Advertisement

BJP Spokesperson Dr. Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, along with Party's media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, was addressing a hard-hitting press conference at the J&K BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar,here.

Dr Jasrotia said the tariff hike will directly overload the pockets of the common people and shatter the monthly budgets of poor and middle-class families. Displaying a light bulb before the media, he said the electric bulb, invented by Thomas Alva Edison as a landmark invention, reached villages such as Karen, Dooru in Anantnag, and several villages in Reasi only decades later, receiving electricity after 2019.

"Thousands of people in these villages were denied even this basic facility for decades. When the NC Government failed to provide electricity to its people for so many decades, what right does it have to bluntly increase electricity tariffs today?" Dr. Jasrotia asked.

Taking a dig at Omar Abdullah's recent "Guldasta" remark concerning media persons, he sarcastically said that perhaps this "Guldasta" alone had enabled Omar Abdullah to reach the top position.

Dr. Jasrotia and Dr. Mahotra also displayed copies of the NC's 2024 Assembly election manifesto, accusing the party of repeatedly misleading people. He said the NC had been making oral false promises for 60-70 years, but this time made the mistake of putting its promises in writing. The manifesto promised 200 units of free electricity, raising hopes that household expenses would be eased, but after coming to power, the NC Government instead burdened people with a tariff hike.