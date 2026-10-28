Jammu, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the National Conference over the recent Cabinet reshuffle, alleging that it has retained Jammu's representation at two, hurt sentiments of the region and exposed growing discontent within the ruling party.

Chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Sunil Sethi, said resentment among National Conference leaders was becoming increasingly visible, while asserting that the BJP was not in touch with any of them.

Addressing a press conference, Sethi said the BJP had anticipated divisions within the National Conference following the Cabinet reshuffle, as personal ambitions of party leaders have taken precedence over public service.

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He said the Cabinet has been brought to its full strength, but representation of the Jammu region remains a major concern.

"The Cabinet had fewer ministers: Jammu had two representatives while four were from Kashmir," he said, adding that with three ministerial positions vacant, Jammu was expected to get at least one additional position.

"The region should have had three or four representatives out of the nine ministers. Similarly, there was an expectation that Hindu representation would increase," he said.

Pointing out that eight of the nine ministers belonged to the Muslim community and only one belonged to the Hindu community, Sethi questioned the decision to drop Satish Sharma from the Cabinet.

"We are not giving anyone a certificate of integrity, but Satish Sharma faced comparatively fewer allegations of wrongdoing or corruption. Those against whom corruption allegations had been raised have been retained, while someone with a relatively clean public image has been dropped," he alleged.

The party could have considered other Hindu MLAs if it had decided to drop Sharma, he said.

Sethi said the reshuffle seemed to have overlooked the importance of regional and community representation.

"What message has this sent to Jammu? If you look at the plains of Jammu, not a single representative from that area has been included in the Cabinet. How, then, can the people of Jammu expect justice from this government?" he said, adding, "A party that cannot deliver justice to its workers and leaders cannot be expected to deliver justice to the public."

He further alleged that the National Conference, which evolved from the Muslim Conference, has under Omar Abdullah returned to a form of politics that raised questions about its ability to represent both Jammu and Kashmir.

Sethi said the Cabinet reshuffle failed to resolve internal differences within the National Conference, alleging that even leaders who had worked with the party for years were feeling betrayed.

"Look at the track records of the leaders who have been inducted into the Cabinet, as well as those who have been retained. Allegations of corruption have been raised against certain departments under the Omar government. The Sports Ministry, against which comparatively fewer allegations had been raised, has been dropped from the Cabinet," he alleged

Replying to a question on the role of the BJP, he said, "If National Conference leaders are unhappy with Omar Abdullah today, it is not because of the BJP. We are not in talks with anyone," Sethi said.

"The new principle under Omar Abdullah appears to be that the greater the allegations of corruption against someone, the greater the assurance that they will remain in the ministry," he said, adding that this raised questions about accountability and justice.

Sethi said a significant section of the National Conference was dissatisfied with the reshuffle and the Chief Minister's functioning. He, however, refrained from predicting an immediate split in the party.

"I am not speculating that the party will split in two days or two months. However, the discontent over this Cabinet reshuffle and the way Omar Abdullah is functioning is now coming out into the open," he said.

He said the BJP was watching how the situation unfolded within the ruling party and that its doors were always open to people who wanted to pursue politics based on nationalism.

"If Satish Sharma did turn down an offer to join the National Conference, it reflects his character and shows that he stood by the people," he said.

Sethi alleged that Jammu's reduced representation has hurt the region's interests, and sections of the Hindu community felt their expectations have been ignored. "Members of the Hindu community feel they were being penalised for voting for the BJP," he said.

On reports that National Conference MP Syed Ruhullah might leave the party after November 3, Sethi said the possibility remained speculative and that it would become clear only after that date. (Agencies)