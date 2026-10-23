Omar for speedy work on projects in Anantnag ahead of winter

Emphasises for effective winter preparedness

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that there is need for speedy work on various projects in Anantnag district ahead of winter.

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Speaking to reporters after chairing a district development review meeting at Anantnag, the Chief Minister said that while the overall progress of development works was satisfactory, officials had been directed to make full use of the remaining working season.

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"There is still time before the financial year ends, but we do not have much of the working season left. Fortunately, the weather is good, and officers have been instructed to take advantage of it," he said.

Omar said the administration needed to ensure that funds allocated for development projects were utilised within the stipulated period. He said the meeting was primarily intended to assess the status of ongoing works rather than mark the inauguration of new projects.

Among the issues discussed was the proposed maternity and child hospital in Anantnag, which has yet to move forward despite funds being available.?

The Chief Minister said the land initially identified at Janglat Mandi had been found insufficient for the proposed hospital, forcing the administration to look for an alternative location.

"The money is ready. Now only the location needs to be finalised," he said. Omar said the concerned department had been asked to identify the most feasible site. He added that the matter would be taken up with the Health Department to enable work on the hospital to begin at the earliest. On the demand for a new administrative facility in Anantnag town, the Chief Minister said almost all legislators had raised the issue during the meeting.

He said the Deputy Commissioner had been directed to consult elected representatives, civil society members and other local stakeholders before arriving at a decision on the location. "Once the location is finalised, we will start preparing the Detailed Project Report," he said.

Omar said the legislators attending the review meeting had also raised several constituency-specific demands, which the government would examine. During the visit, 11 water supply schemes were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for other development projects.

Asked about the demand for a full-fledged cricket stadium in Anantnag capable of hosting Ranji Trophy matches, the Chief Minister said the matter had not figured in the review meeting.

"No one raised the issue of a stadium in today's meeting. If a proposal comes, we will certainly discuss it," he said.

Emphasising the need for coordinated and effective winter preparedness, Omar directed all concerned departments to put in place robust arrangements to minimise public inconvenience during the winter months.

He stressed close coordination among the Roads and Buildings, Mechanical Engineering, Municipalities , Urban Local Bodies, PMGSY and other concerned agencies for timely snow clearance, directing the designation of nodal officers to ensure that no road remains unattended.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure adequate stocking of essential commodities, strengthen LPG buffer stocks and maintain uninterrupted emergency healthcare services in snow-bound areas. Reviewing power supply arrangements, he stressed strict adherence to notified power curtailment schedules and prior intimation to consumers about unscheduled power cuts.

Omar directed banking institutions to streamline and expedite disbursements under Mission YUVA to enable young entrepreneurs to establish their enterprises.

Reviewing progress under the District CAPEX Budget 2026-27, Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister called for regular fortnightly monitoring to improve physical and financial progress. He directed the district administration to ensure timely utilisation of allocated funds and prevent any lapsing of funds.