Omar for continued suspension of Indus Water Treaty

Slams Pak PM over redline remark

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 14 : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called for continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying people of the region have suffered from restrictions on the utilisation of their water resources under the agreement.

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Responding to remarks by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing every single drop of water as Pakistan’s “red line”, the Chief Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had repeatedly raised concerns over the issue and had been deprived of the benefits of their own water resources.

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Omar asserted that the region’s “blood has been sucked” because it was not allowed to fully utilise its own rivers.

“Yes, our blood. This is what we have been saying. Thank God, Sharif came to his senses. This is our blood that has been sucked. These are our rivers. We had the first right to this,” he said.

Sharif, during Pakistan’s Independence speech in Islamabad, today warned India against taking any steps that could affect Pakistan’s water rights under the suspended Indus Waters Treaty, saying “every single drop” of Pakistan’s water was a “red line.”

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan’s expressions of sympathy for Kashmiris disappear when it comes to water rights.

“Our lifeblood has been drained; these are our rivers, and we had the primary right to them. Pakistan claims to be a great sympathizer of the Kashmiris, but when it comes to the issue of water, that sympathy vanishes. Where was this sympathy when we were stripped of the right to utilize our own rivers? We have been bearing the brunt of this Indus Waters Treaty ever since,” he said.

Omar cited restrictions on the use of water from the Chenab and other rivers, saying Jammu and Kashmir could not obtain drinking water from the Chenab, build a dam at Tulbul for navigation or construct a large dam to regulate the flow of its rivers.

“And now that the Indus water treaty has been cancelled (suspended), it should be cancelled, so that we can use this water properly,” he said.

On holding of local body elections, the Chief Minister said they would be held “at the appropriate time.”

On reports that the National Conference was considering a long march from Srinagar to New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking restoration of statehood, Omar said the party had not shared its plans with him.

“NC is planning it? They have not shared their plan with me. Let them share,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his party would continue reminding the central government of its commitment to restore statehood.

“The country needs to remember that we were promised. And it wasn’t a normal promise. It was Modi’s promise. Why this super promise has not been fulfilled yet? We are not getting an answer to this,” he said.

On the implementation of proposed business rules, Omar said the government had made changes after responding to queries and objections and was waiting for implementation.

“We made changes. Now we are waiting for it to be implemented. We showed all the flexibility from our side,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he would raise the matter with the Union home minister during an upcoming visit to New Delhi.

Omar also questioned the delay in decisions concerning reservation, saying the cabinet had submitted its response to the Lieutenant Governor.

“We did our job. We gave an answer. We justified it — how we are justifying the change in the reservation. But these people have suppressed the decisions of our cabinet. It is not good. We will not be responsible if the Gen Z movement starts here,” he warned.

On fresh threats to Kashmiri Pandits, the Chief Minister said the threat should not be taken lightly. “The attacks happened despite repeated claims that militancy had ended. We have been hearing again and again that the militancy has ended. There is no one here. But where is this threat from?” he asked.

Omar recalled targeted killings in previous years, particularly against members of the minority community. “A year or two ago, there were targeted killings. Particularly against the minority community. How many names should I take who were targeted?” he asked.

He urged authorities to investigate those behind the latest threat and ensure adequate protection. “The people behind this should be investigated. And the security of these people should be properly arranged,” he said.

The Chief Minister condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal and questioned how such an attack could take place despite security arrangements. “Such attacks should not take place,” he said.

Omar said that there had been an earlier attack in Amritsar and that security had subsequently been given special attention.

“There is Z-plus security. But where is the Z-plus? There was an attack the second time. This time, he was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said political disagreements should be settled through democratic means rather than violence. “If you are angry with someone, you can express your anger in the election. Attacking is very dangerous for democracy,” he said.