Omar concerned over Wangchuk’s health, urges Centre to hold dialogue

‘Our Delhi programme will not change’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, July 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today expressed concern over the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying the Centre was not treating him fairly despite his prolonged hunger strike and significant weight loss.

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Omar said Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 18 to 19 days, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination following a paper leak.

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"Wangchuk is seeking the resignation or removal of the Union Education Minister and continues his fast until the Government responds. He has lost nearly 9 kilograms of weight, and even doctors are worried about his condition," Omar said.

"Day by day, his health is deteriorating, and we are deeply concerned," he added.

The Chief Minister accused the Central Government of failing to engage with the activist and said no meaningful effort had been made to open a dialogue.

"Politics has its place, but there should also be room for humanity and compassion," he said, drawing a comparison with the UPA Government's handling of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Omar said Ministers at the time held talks with Hazare and urged him to end his fast, whereas "no attempt has been made so far to initiate dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk."

The Chief Minister described Wangchuk's demand as "legitimate" and said the Government should not ignore his condition. "We hope the central Government will not continue to overlook this," he said.

Responding to a question about events being planned to derail his proposed Delhi protest, Omar declined to speculate.

"I will not go into whether it is sabotage or diversion. Our program will not change. The venue may change, the method may change, but our plan to go to Delhi will remain the same. We will go there and raise our voice."

The Chief Minister also criticised what he described as attempts to politicise a condolence visit to the family of his uncle and former minister Mustafa Kamal.

"The home where you come to offer condolences is a home in mourning. The family is grief-stricken and in shock. If you want to come here to offer condolences, then come and offer condolences. Don't do your politics outside the gate of the deceased. If you want to engage in politics, do it at your home," he said.