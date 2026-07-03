Omar bats for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan

Nothing wrong in advocating peace

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 2: Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's phrase "friends can be changed, but neighbours can't", Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today made a fresh push for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

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Speaking to reporters at Shopian after chairing a district review meeting, Omar said that seeking peace should not invite charges of anti-nationalism, even as he flagged a "double standard" in how such appeals are treated.

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Saying that geography leaves no room for avoiding engagement, Omar referred to the former PM's phrase of "friends can be changed, but neighbours can't" in dialogue with Pakistan.

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Responding to a question about a recent letter reportedly addressed to the Prime Minister seeking better bilateral ties, the Chief Minister said there was "nothing wrong" in advocating peace. He, however, acknowledged that cross-border tensions had persisted for decades and had only worsened after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

The Chief Minister pointing out that statements from leaders of J&K, including his party, favouring dialogue were being subjected to "unfair criticism" while similar statements from RSS-affiliated quarters drew no such flak.

"Our position on dialogue with Pakistan is not new. It has been consistent for decades. But when we speak, we are accused of being anti-national. Why do similar remarks by leaders from Jammu and Kashmir invite sharp criticism, while statements favouring dialogue by senior RSS leaders do not?" he asked.

Omar said the RSS chief had also called for talks between India and Pakistan but no one criticised him. "Recently, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said India and Pakistan should talk to each other and establish friendly ties. No one objects when the RSS says this, yet uproar ensues when leaders from Jammu and Kashmir speak about it," he said.

The Chief Minister said tensions between India and Pakistan have continued for decades and worsened after last year's attack in Pahalgam.

"This tension has persisted for the last 30 to 40 years. It escalated further following what happened in Pahalgam last year. Now, a request has been made to the Prime Minister to find a way to improve relations between the two countries. No one should have any objection to this," he said.

Omar reiterated that his objective was to see improved relations through dialogue and peaceful engagement, stressing that lasting peace and stability could only come through communication.

Addressing concerns over pesticides, the Chief Minister said that some traders were selling products with misleading labels. "Our problem is that fraudsters are among us. They bring pesticides with two barcodes: one on the outside carrying the current date and another inside with a different one. Whatever action is required will be taken," he said.

During his visit to Shopian, Omar reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and said the administration was working to expedite schemes already under implementation. He said he interacted with officials to assess the ground situation and expressed satisfaction with their performance.