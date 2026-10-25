Omar asks MLAs against lobbying as list of Ministers finalised

CM calls on LG, Cabinet expansion next week

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 24: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the expansion of his Council of Ministers would take place next week, asserting that the list of ministers has already been finalised after consultations with National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and asked his party colleagues to refrain from lobbying.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan this morning, Omar asked his party colleagues to refrain from lobbying for ministerial positions as the decision on who would join the Cabinet had already been taken.

“The list has already been prepared after consulting Dr Farooq Abdullah. There is no need to knock on Farooq’s door, my door, or anyone else's door. Who will become a minister has already been decided," he said.

In an unusually direct message to those aspiring for ministerial berths, the Chief Minister urged them to exercise patience and stop contacting him through calls and WhatsApp messages.

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"I request my colleagues to kindly have patience. Whoever has it in their destiny-because first God Almighty decides it, then we do-it will happen for them," he added.

Omar said he had been receiving lengthy WhatsApp messages from people seeking consideration for ministerial positions, including messages containing their biodata.

"I already know them and their biodata. Whatever decision had to be made has been made," he said, reiterating that colleagues should neither call him nor approach leaders to influence the exercise.

"Whatever has to happen will happen in the next two or three days," he added.

The Chief Minister said he had sought time from the LG for the Cabinet expansion and requested that a date be fixed within the first two or three days of next week.

"I asked him for time for the expansion and requested him to fix a time within the first two or three days of next week. I will get some changes and the expansion done in my Council of Ministers," he added.

The meeting with the Lieutenant Governor came amid anticipation over changes in the Council of Ministers. "I also discussed several other issues with the LG on which he needed to seek his views".

Asked about Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East crisis and flight cancellations, Omar said the Government would take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said the difficulty was not merely the cancellation of flights but the sharp increase in ticket prices, which had made it difficult for pilgrims who had booked budget airline tickets to arrange alternative travel.

The Chief Minister said that if the Union Government could not provide financial assistance, the J&K Government would consider releasing funds from its own budget to help bring the stranded pilgrims home.

On a question regarding the regulation of dentistry, Omar said the matter required examination of the relevant business rules and the role of the Dental Council, suggesting that Health Minister Sakeena Itoo would be better placed to respond after her return.

On reported faceoff with China, Omar said the issue fell within the domain of the Government of India, particularly after Ladakh was separated from the erstwhile state of J&K.