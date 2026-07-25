Omar accuses film makers of distorting facts on Kashmir to appease Centre

Urges Bollywood to portray changing story of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 24: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today accused some Bollywood film makers of distorting facts on Kashmir to appease the Central Government.

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Speaking to reporters after launching the logo for the first International Film Festival of J&K at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), Omar accused some film makers of propaganda on Kashmir.

"Some people, instead of presenting reality, twist facts so that their films do well or so that the Central Government is happy with them," he said.

The Chief Minister said that some films are made only for propaganda, but that doesn't mean that the whole of Bollywood is bad.

Omar said the Government wanted to encourage films that portrayed the region's changing reality instead of focusing only on violence. Click here to watch video

"When films are shot here, they often show only the bad conditions - firing, explosions or conflict. The story of Kashmir has changed, and we want filmmakers to show that changing story to the world," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Kashmir should not sever its relationship with Bollywood because of a few films.

"We want people to know that apart from propaganda, Bollywood also makes good films. It makes films that make people happy, and that is what we will try to promote," he said.

Omar said the inaugural International Film Festival, of J&K scheduled for September, would recognize local filmmakers and documentary makers with special awards to showcase their talent.

The Chief Minister said the festival was aimed at rebuilding Kashmir's historic relationship with the Indian film industry, recalling a time when films shot in the Valley were a regular feature of Bollywood productions.

"There was a time when filmmaking in Bollywood and Kashmir was synonymous. No film was considered complete unless it had at least one sequence filmed in the Valley," he said.

Omar said decades of conflict had disrupted that relationship, benefiting other filming destinations abroad.

"Our loss has been the gain of many other countries'. I don't think very many people would have bothered to film in Switzerland if we had continued to remain open for business," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Government planned to make filming in Jammu and Kashmir easier and more affordable while developing a skilled local workforce to support film production.

He hoped that the International Film Festival of J&K evolve into a major annual event with future editions in Jammu and Gulmarg and eventually compete with leading film festivals in India and abroad.

On student protests at Jantar Mantar, Omar said the protesters were entitled to raise their demands and urged the Centre to engage with them.

"I don't think these youngsters are ready to step back. It is for the Government of India to decide whether it wants this protest to continue or not. I feel the Centre should talk to these youngsters," he said.

Asked about the issue of CID verifications, the Chief Minister declined to comment, saying the department was not under his charge.