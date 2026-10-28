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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Reshuffle Has Hurt Jammu, Hindu Sentiments: BJP

Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Reshuffle Has Hurt Jammu, Hindu Sentiments: BJP

Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, alleging that it had hurt the sentiments of Jammu and the Hindu community. Sethi expressed concern over Jammu’s lack of representation...

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Daily Excelsior
02:38 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, alleging that it had hurt the sentiments of Jammu and the Hindu community. Sethi expressed concern over Jammu’s lack of representation in the Cabinet expansion and alleged that the selection of ministers had failed to address the region’s concerns.

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