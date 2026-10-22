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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah to Flag Off Third Kashmir Marathon But Won’t Participate as Runner

Omar Abdullah to Flag Off Third Kashmir Marathon But Won’t Participate as Runner

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would flag off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon but would not participate as a runner. He praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and said a separate prize category for local runners...

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Daily Excelsior
05:51 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would flag off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon but would not participate as a runner. He praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and said a separate prize category for local runners had been introduced to promote sports, particularly running.

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