Omar Abdullah to Flag Off Third Kashmir Marathon But Won’t Participate as Runner
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would flag off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon but would not participate as a runner. He praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and said a separate prize category for local runners...
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would flag off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon but would not participate as a runner. He praised Kashmir’s natural beauty and said a separate prize category for local runners had been introduced to promote sports, particularly running.
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