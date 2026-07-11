Omar Abdullah To Centre: Tell Us What We Must Do to Get Statehood

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre over the continued delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, asking what he and his colleagues must do to reach a point where the government can say the "appropriate time" has arrived. He sought clarity on the conditions for restoring statehood, saying the people of J&K deserve a clear roadmap rather than repeated assurances about an unspecified "appropriate time. He said If Statehood is to be restored only after the BJP forms a government in the J&K then it should be declared openly instead of repeatedly saying statehood will be restored at an "appropriate time."