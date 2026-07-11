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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah To Centre: Tell Us What We Must Do to Get Statehood

Omar Abdullah To Centre: Tell Us What We Must Do to Get Statehood

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre over the continued delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, asking what he and his colleagues must do to reach a point where the government can say the "appropriate time"...

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Daily Excelsior
01:34 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre over the continued delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, asking what he and his colleagues must do to reach a point where the government can say the "appropriate time" has arrived. He sought clarity on the conditions for restoring statehood, saying the people of J&K deserve a clear roadmap rather than repeated assurances about an unspecified "appropriate time. He said If Statehood is to be restored only after the BJP forms a government in the J&K then it should be declared openly instead of repeatedly saying statehood will be restored at an "appropriate time."

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