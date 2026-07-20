Omar Abdullah Takes Auto-Rickshaw In Delhi To Reach NC’s Statehood Protest Venue

Delhi, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took an auto-rickshaw ride on Monday from Jantar Mantar to reach Prithviraj Road, the changed venue of National Conference (NC) statehood restoration protest in Delhi led by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah hired an auto-rickshaw and rode in it along with his two sons, Zahir Abdullah and Zamir Abdullah, carrying a placard.

He said on X, “My walk from Jantar Mantar was about to turn into another procession so we grabbed the first available means of transport.”

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He also shared a video of his auto-rickshaw drive on his X post.