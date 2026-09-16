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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah Should Dissolve Assembly If Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Governance: LOP

Omar Abdullah Should Dissolve Assembly If Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Governance: LOP

Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said as Chief minister has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want have power to address peoples problems and statehood is coming in the way of governance than he should dissolve the...

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Daily Excelsior
05:28 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said as Chief minister has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want have power to address peoples problems and statehood is coming in the way of governance than he should dissolve the Assembly.

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