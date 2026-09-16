Omar Abdullah Should Dissolve Assembly If Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Governance: LOP
Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said as Chief minister has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want have power to address peoples problems and statehood is coming in the way of governance than he should dissolve the...
Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma said as Chief minister has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want have power to address peoples problems and statehood is coming in the way of governance than he should dissolve the Assembly.
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