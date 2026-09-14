Omar Abdullah Should Answer How Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Employment, Medical Facilities: LOP
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said chief minister Omar Abdullah should answer how Statehood is coming in the way of providing employment, medical facilities or drinking water to people. LOP said NC government has failed in providing governance. ...
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said chief minister Omar Abdullah should answer how Statehood is coming in the way of providing employment, medical facilities or drinking water to people. LOP said NC government has failed in providing governance.
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