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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah Should Answer How Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Employment, Medical Facilities: LOP

Omar Abdullah Should Answer How Statehood Is Coming In Way Of Employment, Medical Facilities: LOP

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said chief minister Omar Abdullah should answer how Statehood is coming in the way of providing employment, medical facilities or drinking water to people. LOP said NC government has failed in providing governance. ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:01 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said chief minister Omar Abdullah should answer how Statehood is coming in the way of providing employment, medical facilities or drinking water to people. LOP said NC government has failed in providing governance.

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