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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah “sabotaged” Statehood By reviving Pre-1943 Status Demand: LOP

Omar Abdullah “sabotaged” Statehood By reviving Pre-1943 Status Demand: LOP

        LOP Sunil Sharma said the just concluded Autumn session was the most fortunate. He said government didn’t answer to the basic issues concerning common people. He said Omar Abdullah sabotaged Statehood demand by adding pre-1953...

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Daily Excelsior
08:28 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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LOP Sunil Sharma said the just concluded Autumn session was the most fortunate. He said government didn’t answer to the basic issues concerning common people. He said Omar Abdullah sabotaged Statehood demand by adding pre-1953 status to the statehood resolution.

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