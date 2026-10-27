Omar Abdullah Must Address Unhappy Legislators: Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was responsible for addressing the concerns of legislators who were left out of the Cabinet following the induction of new ministers. Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar, Sharma expressed hope that the newly inducted ministers would work for the welfare of the people and take steps to address corruption. “It is Omar Abdullah’s responsibility to wipe the tears of legislators who are unhappy over being left out of the Cabinet. I hope the ministers work for the people and free the government from the corruption it is currently engulfed in,” Sharma said.

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