Omar Abdullah Meets IRCON International Delegation; Discusses Work In J&K

Srinagar, Oct 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday discussed IRCON International Limited's ongoing work in Jammu and Kashmir with the company's delegation here.

The delegation called on the chief minister in his office at the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

"The delegation briefed Chief Minister on IRCON's ongoing works in Jammu and Kashmir, their progress and the scope for expanding its contribution to infrastructure development in the region," Abdullah added. (Agencies)