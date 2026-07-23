Omar Abdullah‑Led Govt Rewarded Main Accused In 2012 MBBS Paper Selling Scam: LoP Sunil Sharma

“BOPEE head given extension, re‑employment; NC–Congress govt stayed silent until judicial intervention”

Jammu, July 23: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not forgotten how Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rewarded the main accused in the biggest MBBS entrance scam by not only granting him an extension, but also appointing him to a post‑superannuation job as consultant.

In a statement, Sharma said that Omar Abdullah should be the last person to sermonize on transparency and accountability, as he holds the ignominious distinction of being the chief patron of the main accused in the MBBS paper selling scam.

“Before giving lectures on transparency and portraying himself as holier‑than‑thou, the Chief Minister should not forget how he gave an extension to Mushtaq Peer, the main accused in selling question papers of the Common Entrance Test–2012 in exchange for monetary considerations. Who appointed him as consultant for fast‑track recruitment of Class IV posts? The people of Jammu and Kashmir know that the Omar Abdullah‑led government patronized the main accused,” Sharma said.

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He further questioned why Omar Abdullah and investigating agencies under his control as Chief Minister as well as Home Minister of J&K remained silent on the scam and intervened only after the High Court’s intervention in the matter.

“The Court’s intervention came after the Amicus Curiae apprised it that there were reports of question papers of the JKCET‑2012 being sold before scheduled dates against huge monetary considerations, but nothing was done by the Vigilance Organisation or the Crime Branch despite specific complaints,” he said.

Sharma added that selective memory does not erase history, Omar Abdullah is conveniently hiding the fact that paper leak allegations also surfaced during the conduct of the JE Electrical Examination in 2025.