Bengaluru, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in his state's Kulgam district and said the compensation amount cannot repair the damage caused to those who came to earn an honest livelihood in the state.

According to officials, Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening in a terror attack.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event, he said, "They had come to Kashmir to work. People from outside the state had come here to earn an honest livelihood. Those innocent people were targeted in such a manner. The attack cannot be condemned enough."

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He added that no amount of money can undo the impact of this attack or reduce the pain and suffering faced by their families.

"However, this is a small effort from our side to extend some help to them during this difficult time," he added.

Abdullah has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were killed in the terror attack in Kulgam district on Friday.

The amount is in addition to the immediate assistance of Rs 6 lakh each announced by the district administration. (Agencies)