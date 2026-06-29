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Home / Videos / Omar Abdullah Calls For Establishing Dry Port In Kashmir to Boost Exports

Omar Abdullah Calls For Establishing Dry Port In Kashmir to Boost Exports

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for the establishment of a dry port in Kashmir, saying it would significantly boost the region's export potential. He pointed out that although many export-quality products are manufactured in Jammu and Kashmir,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:43 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for the establishment of a dry port in Kashmir, saying it would significantly boost the region's export potential. He pointed out that although many export-quality products are manufactured in Jammu and Kashmir, they are shipped through other states, resulting in exports not being recorded under J&K's name. Abdullah said a dry port would enable goods to be processed and cleared within the Union Territory, ensuring exports are credited to J&K while also improving logistics, reducing costs, and providing a major impetus to trade and the local economy.

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