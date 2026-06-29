Omar Abdullah Calls For Establishing Dry Port In Kashmir to Boost Exports

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for the establishment of a dry port in Kashmir, saying it would significantly boost the region's export potential. He pointed out that although many export-quality products are manufactured in Jammu and Kashmir, they are shipped through other states, resulting in exports not being recorded under J&K's name. Abdullah said a dry port would enable goods to be processed and cleared within the Union Territory, ensuring exports are credited to J&K while also improving logistics, reducing costs, and providing a major impetus to trade and the local economy.