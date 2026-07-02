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Omar Abdullah backs India–Pakistan dialogue

      Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for improved relations and dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying neighbouring countries should maintain friendly ties. He said there should be no controversy over advocating peace, noting that similar views have...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for improved relations and dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying neighbouring countries should maintain friendly ties. He said there should be no controversy over advocating peace, noting that similar views have been expressed by leaders across the political spectrum.Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah said, "Friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot," emphasizing that better relations between neighbours are essential for lasting peace and stability.

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