Omar Abdullah Asks Mehbooba Mufti to Apologise For Her Remarks At Jantar Mantar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday intensified his attack on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her controversial "Kashmir ka toh banta hai" remark at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying she should apologise for comments that appeared to justify the alleged misuse of power and arrests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said Mufti's remarks sent a dangerous message by suggesting that extraordinary measures against people in Jammu and Kashmir were acceptable because of militancy.