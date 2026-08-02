Om Birla stresses collective responsibility of society to ensure dignified life for all

KOTA (RAJASTHAN), Aug 2: Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Sunday said that society has a collective responsibility to ensure a dignified life for every individual and called for utilising the experience of retired officers to prepare long-term plans for community welfare.

Addressing an event organised here by the Retired Officers Association to felicitate him on completing seven years as the Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla lauded the association's social initiatives and said the expertise of retired officers should be utilised for community welfare.

During the event, the members of the association welcomed him with a traditional Rajasthani turban and floral garlands in recognition of his service.

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The programme, during which umbrellas were distributed among the needy, was attended by retired government officers, among others.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every individual in society leads a dignified life. Given your vast experience across various sectors, we must work together to create comprehensive, long-term plans so that the benefits reach the last person in society,” Birla said.

Speaking to the media after the event, Birla congratulated Kota-born boxer Arundhati Choudhary for clinching gold in the women's 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday, lauding her hard work and dedication.

He also said that state-of-the-art sports facilities would be established in Kota to help youngsters compete at national and international events, including world championships and the Olympic Games. (Agencies)