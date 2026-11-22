Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today called upon women leaders from BRICS countries to harness their collective leadership, experience and innovative capabilities to address global challenges and shape a more peaceful, stable and prosperous world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BRICS Women Leaders Summit as the chief guest at Banasthali Vidyapith in Tonk, Rajasthan, Birla emphasised the importance of cooperation among BRICS nations.

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He observed that despite differences in geographical, economic and political circumstances, countries face several common challenges that require collective responses.

Birla said, "BRICS provides an important platform for dialogue, cooperation and the exchange of ideas and best practices."

The Lok Sabha Speaker lauded the legacy of Banasthali Vidyapith, recalling how an institution that began with just five students has grown into a distinguished centre of women's education with around 18,000 students today.

Prof Ina Aditya Shastri in her introduction speech thanked the chief guest for accepting the invitation to attend the Summit.

On the occasion, the welcome address was given by Prof Anshuman Shastri, Director, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Head, International Relation.

In his speech, Sergey Bocharov remarked that BRICS countries have much to learn from India, particularly from Banasthali Vidyapith’s model of women's leadership.

In his presidential address Prof. Siddharth Shastri; president, Banasthali Vidyapith while referring to combined population and GDP of BRICS nations, called for joint efforts toward women's empowerment and emphasized the need for mutual cooperation to achieve this goal.

He further stated that true leadership is not about occupying a powerful position but to cultivate wisdom, empathy, resilience and courage to transform the society.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Jyoti Pareek, vice-president, Banasthali Vidyapith.