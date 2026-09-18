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Olympic Values Education prog concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 17: The three-day Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP)–Phase I concluded at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, with 50 Youth Services and Sports officials from Jammu division completing the capacity-building course. Organised by the Directorate of Youth Services...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Participants posing along with dignitaries.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The three-day Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP)–Phase I concluded at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, with 50 Youth Services and Sports officials from Jammu division completing the capacity-building course.

Organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), J&K, in collaboration with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) under the ‘train-the-trainer’ initiative. Facilitated by Dr Amit Malik, Head-Social Impact Initiative, ABFT, the programme focused on Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect, besides promoting fair play, inclusion and teamwork.

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Inderjeet Singh Parihar, Joint Director Jammu, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The ABFT team included Karan Singh, Associate VP; Dr Amit Malik; Nikita Bora, Lead Coordinator (North East); and Debasish Swain, Coordinator.

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