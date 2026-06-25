Olympian Shooter From J&K Chain Singh Justifies Sports Quota Job List

JAMMU, Jun 25: Coming in the support of the selected outstanding sportspersons, Olympian shooter from Jammu and Kashmir Chain Singh justified the sports quota jobs list and termed it as a bright future of athletes from the union Territory.

The Olympian, who topped the selection list with 89 merit points for his achievements and has been named among the five for the gazetted cadre in the list, claimed in a video message, "The recently released final list of outstanding sports persons by the Jammu and Kashmir government is fair and is finalised on the merit basis."

Hailing from the Bhalessa belt of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, Shooter Subedar Chain Singh-- a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army - further said, "Protests against the released selection list are very unfortunate."

Advertisement

"It is unfortunate that people with no sports background and no knowledge are opposing it," said the shooter in a message on Wednesday.

He said, "misinformation should not be spread, and sports must be kept out of politics."

"It is very hard to become a true sportsperson. The national flag I have earned on my chest was possible only after my 12 to 15 years of determination and hard work," he expressed and said, "but, some non-sportspersons are spoiling the careers of outstanding athletes. Some officials are also being individually targeted, which is wrong and condemnable."

"After so many years, the government took a review, and the awaited list was released for the betterment and future of our athletes," he stated.

The Olympian further asserted that some vested interests have alleged favouritism and nepotism in the selection list, which is not true, adding, "Every athlete has been given fair merit points under S.O.-12, and to understand it much better, those opposing should thoroughly read and understand the J&K Sports Policy."

"A false narrative should not be spread," he said and expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sports Minister Satish Sharma and other members of the committee, who framed a fair list.

"Every section of the society must support it because it will secure the future of our sportspersons," he said.

However, alleging irregularities in the outstanding sportspersons' recruitment, former athletes, along with members of the Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ), outstanding sportspersons and the civil society on Tuesday sought review in the list recently released by the government.

They alleged that the recently released provisional list for the recruitment of Outstanding Sportspersons (2026) in Jammu and Kashmir has created serious concerns among athletes and the public.

They also raised concerns about favouritism and conflict of interest and expressed that the government jobs must be given on merit, not "connections".

The final list of athletes selected under the sports quota policy vide notification No. 02-JK (YSS) of 2026 released on June 10 earlier this month has triggered a protest.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports had received a whopping over 200 objections from around 95 applicants and non-applicants after the publication of the provisional selection list in February this year. (AGENCIES)