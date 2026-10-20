Old Janipur Civil Society urges immediate resolution of civic, development issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: The Old Janipur Civil Society Action Committee held a review meeting under the chairmanship of Kulwant S Sambyal today to discuss long-pending public grievances and development issues in the area.

Expressing serious concern over reports of adulteration in sweets ahead of the upcoming festival season, the committee demanded immediate spot-checks of sweet shops across the Amphalla to Janipur Chowk area to safeguard public health.

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The committee strongly pressed for the handover of the neglected JDA Park in Old Janipur to the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for proper maintenance and development.

To curb security concerns, members demanded adequate security measures at the park, including the installation of floodlights and four large CCTV cameras connected to the local police station.

Highlighting major infrastructure demands, the members called for the black-topping of roads from Tali Morh to High Court Chowk, beautification around the High Court Chowk, and the immediate construction of a flyover from Amphalla to Roop Nagar to ease traffic congestion.

They also emphasized the urgent need for a proper sewerage drainage system and covering of open nallahs in Indira Colony (Ward 36), Bread Factory Mohalla, and Pandoka Colony (Ward 35).

Furthermore, the committee called for repairing and renovating the Community Hall and bathroom facilities at Mohalla Shant Nagar, upgrading non-functional street lights, repairing damaged tiles, lanes, and drains.

They appealed to newly appointed JMC Commissioner Ayushi Sudan to visit and inspect ongoing development works on the spot in Wards 34, 35, and 36.

The meeting was attended by a large number of members, including R.L. Bhat, Vidya Bhushan, Tara Chand, Vinod Kohli, JS Baloria, Rajat Sambyal, Sat Pal, Buti Ram, Neelu, Sheel Abrol, Babbu Singh, Kaka, Anil Gupta, Ashwani Sharma, Charan Dass, Vijay, Vinod Kumar, Uttam Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Rakesh Verma, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Pariar, RS Jamwal, Shamsher Singh, Vijay Kumar, Lovely Sharma, and Ravi Sharma, among others.