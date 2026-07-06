Old controversial video being circulated, Police warns action

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 5: Police in Doda has claimed that it has come to their notice that an old video relating to an incident of Bhaderwah in June, 2022 is being circulated on various social media platforms with misleading and distorted narratives, causing unnecessary concern and apprehension among the public.

Police has clarified that the video pertains to an incident of the year 2022, in connection with which FIR No. 92/2022 was registered at Police Station Bhaderwah and the matter was thoroughly investigated by Doda Police.

Advertisement

“Circulation of the video at this stage, accompanied by misleading claims, is capable of creating misunderstanding and disturbing public tranquility,” Doda police maintained in a handout urging the citizens to verify facts from official sources before sharing any information and to act responsibly in the larger interest of maintaining communal harmony, public peace and social cohesion.

The Police has warned that any person found deliberately circulating the misleading content, spreading misinformation, promoting hatred, inciting communal disharmony or attempting to create panic and disturb public order through social media or any other medium shall be dealt strictly.

Doda Police has urged the citizens to rely only on authentic information disseminated through official and authorized channels.