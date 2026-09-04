NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Ola Electric on Friday announced the launch of its first cohort of network-partner stores, with dealer-operated outlets in the states of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh going live.

The stores deepen the company's presence in key regional markets and will serve local demand for Ola scooters and motorcycles in their local markets.

The inauguration marks a structural shift in the company's retail strategy.

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On August 6, Ola Electric opened its sales and service network to dealer partners for the first time, five years after launching its first scooter through a fully company-owned model.

Within a month of that announcement today, the first partner stores are open and serving customers, a testament to strong dealer interest in its product portfolio.

The transition to a partner-led distribution network enables stronger local market penetration, improved accessibility, and faster customer response across geographies.

Manoj Murali, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, said, "Ola Electric built its early growth through company-owned stores, using them to establish the brand, create EV awareness, and build India's largest electric two-wheeler customer base of over 10 lakh riders. That foundation is now set.

"The establishment of a dealer-led network is a strategic move that takes our product ecosystem deeper across every corner of India. With our S1Z range starting at Rs 79,999, our partner network will play a central role in taking EVs mainstream for every Indian household."

The first cohort of the new partner stores is now open in cities and towns across states like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh.

The company aims to achieve a 500-plus dealership footprint over the next couple of quarters, as its existing company-owned stores transition into brand product experience centres.

Dealers interested in joining the network can apply through the company's partner portal at https://www.olaelectric.com/network-partner. (PTI)