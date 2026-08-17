Ola Electric unveils full-stack  energy storage portfolio from home to grid

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Ola Electric has unveiled an ambitious expansion of its 'Shakti' energy storage portfolio, designed to store energy when it is available and deploy it when it is needed, from keeping a home powered through an outage to managing renewable energy at grid scale.

The unveiling was done on India's 80th Independence Day, Ola Electric said in a statement.

Built around indigenous LFP battery technology and the company's vertically integrated cell-to-system capabilities, Ola Shakti creates a single architecture across three markets: home energy with Shakti Gen2, commercial and infrastructure energy with Shakti Rack, and industrial and utility-scale energy with Mahashakti, it added.

"The use cases of our world-class battery and cell technology will manifest beyond electric mobility," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric.

He further said,"Ola Shakti extends that innovation across every scale, from the home to the grid, helping India store and use clean energy intelligently. It is the natural next step as we leverage our Gigafactory, indigenous LFP cells, and nationwide network to deliver reliable, affordable energy storage without incremental capital intensity."

Shakti Gen2 serves as the residential entry point, combining battery backup, intelligent energy management and solar storage in one system, the company said.

The 4.6 kWh model carries an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and the 9.2 kWh model Rs 1,74,999. Both can be reserved for Rs 999, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026, the company said.

For businesses, Shakti AC Rack and Shakti DC Rack extend the same storage architecture into commercial applications.

The AC Rack integrates battery and inverter into a single system; the DC Rack interfaces directly with compatible DC infrastructure, it added.

Both are modular and scheduled for availability from March 2027, the company said.

At the top of the portfolio, Mahashakti moves Ola Shakti into industrial and grid-scale storage. Mahashakti Rack addresses large commercial and industrial loads, while the 6.26 MWh Mahashakti container is designed for utility-scale projects.

The architecture can scale from a single container to GWh-scale energy storage plants, it added.

Ola Electric said further technical specifications, pricing for commercial and utility products, detailed performance data, warranty terms, and partnership updates will be shared in due course. (PTI)