Ola Electric brings indigenous Bharat Cell LFP tech to mass market with all-new S1Z

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Ola Electric on Friday announced the launch of the all-new S1Z, the first scooter range in India to bring the company's indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology to the mass market.

The S1Z brings Ola's indigenous 46 series LFP cell platform technology, developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory, to its most accessible scooter range, for the country's largest EV buying segment, the company said in a statement.

The S1Z has been designed around a simple belief that customers in the value segment should never have to compromise on technology, safety or performance, it added.

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With the introduction of indigenous LFP chemistry, Ola is redefining expectations of what an accessible electric scooter can offer while advancing its vision of building India's EV ecosystem from the cell upwards, the company said.

Available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively, the S1Z demonstrates how Ola's vertically integrated EV ecosystem is translating into tangible customer value.

The 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants can deliver a range of up to 179 kms and 301 kms respectively (IDC), the statement said.

By developing and manufacturing its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, Ola Electric has been able to significantly lower battery costs, Â”the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle, making next-generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points, it added.

The S1Z is the first proof of this strategy, bringing safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions of Indian riders without compromising on affordability, Ola Electric said.

"The true measure of innovation of our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology is how quickly it reaches everyday Indians. The S1Z delivers on that promise. It is the first scooter range to bring our made-in-India LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He further said, "We believe affordability shouldn't mean settling for less. As we continue building India's EV ecosystem from cell to vehicle, products like the S1Z will play a critical role in taking our mission of bringing EVs to every Indian household."

The S1Z stands for getting 'more' or 'Zyada' - more safety, more range, more technology and more value, starting with what's inside the scooter, Ola Electric said.

The S1Z will be offered in four colours: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and rides on 12-inch wheels across all variants.

Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh variant are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will commence deliveries from March 2027, it added.

Powered by MoveOS 5, the S1Z brings Ola's latest software intelligence to the mass segment.

The scooter comes equipped with features including cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, geo, time and mode fencing, ride statistics and energy insights through the Ola Electric App, delivering a smarter, more connected and personalized ownership experience.

The S1Z range also features 'Easy Park,' allowing users to get in and out of tight parking spaces with a simple twist of the wrist.

The Ola S1Z will be the first product range to ramp up through Ola Electric's next phase of retail expansion through its first dealer-operated stores, beyond a company-owned retail network.

This is set to significantly expand access to Ola products across the country, the statement said. (PTI)