Oil Tanker With 22 Indian Crew Members Attacked At Sharjah Anchorage; All Reported Safe: Sonowal

New Delhi, Oct 10: Shipping Minister Sarbanada Sonowal has said that Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

Sonowal, in a post on X, further said that he was relieved to share that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security," he added. (Agencies)