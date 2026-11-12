Oil Tanker Union delegation calls on SSP Traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A delegation of the J&K Oil Tanker Union, led by its president Ranjit Singh Raina, called on SSP Traffic Jammu City Amit Bhasin, here today.

The delegation discussed the issue of halting of oil tankers at Ramban due to ongoing government infrastructure development and construction work along the National Highway.

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The delegation apprised the SSP of the difficulties being faced by oil tanker operators and drivers due to restrictions on movement at Ramban.

The delegation also raised other issues and concerns pertaining to tanker drivers and their day-to-day operations.

SSP Amit Bhasin gave a patient hearing to the representatives and assured them that the government is seized of the matter.

He further assured that within the next two weeks, the road would be made available for smooth movement and operation of oil tankers.

Later, Harasis Singh informed that the delegation had also conveyed all other issues concerning tanker drivers to the SSP.

He said that SSP Amit Bhasin appeared assertive in his response and the delegation was hopeful of positive action on the issues raised.

Surinder Singh was also present during the meeting.