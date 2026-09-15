Oil Tanker Strikes Mines While Attempting To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz: IRGC

Tehran, Sept 15: An oil tanker struck mines while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"The supertanker El Gaia, which planned to pass through a restricted zone in the southern Strait of Hormuz, was blown up after striking naval mines. Attempts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful," the IRGC said in a statement on Monday.

At the same time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed the IRGC's statement as false, claiming the tanker was struck and disabled last month by a missile allegedly fired by Iran. This weekend, Iran allegedly struck the vessel again with a drone while the ship was in waters off the coast of Oman, the command added.

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"The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner," the CENTCOM said on X.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

The escalation of the conflict has brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near-standstill. This is a key supply route for the global market for oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries around the world.