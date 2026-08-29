Oil tanker, dumper catch fire after collision

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 28: An oil tanker and a dumper truck caught fire after collision between them on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Malhar Palace, here last night.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injuries to anyone in the incident. On being informed by some locals, SHO Rehambal Inspector Sumit Magotra rushed to the spot with a fire extinguishing team and it took around two hours to control the blazing flames.

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According to the reports, the dumper bearing registration number JK14J-5351, driven by Bir Singh, son of Bharat Singh, resident of Kathar, was on way from Jammu towards Udhampur The accident took place around 12:20 AM, when driver of the dumper lost control on the vehicle, which rammed into an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02CA-5065 and parked on the roadside.

Following the collision, both the vehicles caught fire and were badly damaged. The flames engulfed the vehicles, leaving them extensively damaged. However, no person was reported injured in the incident.

In this regard, Rehambal Police have registered the case FIR No. 212/2026 under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).